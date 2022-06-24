Your thoughts on "THE" Ohio State trademark
Yesterday we asked for your reactions to Ohio State's new trademark.
- "THE" consensus is … well, not positive.
"I am an alumnus of THE, Thee, Thy or whatever OSU and I am embarrassed by how people emphasize the article over the rest of the name of a great land-grant institution.
- "Shame on the administration for letting this get so far out of line in the name of the almighty dollar." — Chuck J.
"THE is the stupidest idea. Makes this city look like puerile bozos." — Don B.
"If I were the marketing folks in Athens, I would start calling the school 'An Ohio state university' (being careful with the capital letters)." — Mark H.
"Is this a prudent financial move, pretentious or just a PR stunt? All three, but mostly pretentious.
- Universities used to be a vital part of the community, now they're just Big Business." — Bob R.
"I think it's asinine … but the memes I have seen almost make the move worth it." — Nathan T.
"Pretentious, embarrassing, inaccurate." — David F.
"Pretentious." — Tom O.
"It's pretentious and just wants to guarantee OSU a revenue stream out of thin air." — Eddie H.
