Spread "THE" news — Ohio State gets its trademark

Ohio State successfully registered a trademark for the most frequently used word in the English language — "THE."

Driving the news: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the registration yesterday for use on clothing. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben first broke the news.

Flashback: Ohio State — sorry, The Ohio State — applied for the trademark three years ago to "protect the university's brand."

The patent office initially denied the request, calling it "merely decorative," but the university defended its position.

When fashion company Marc Jacobs attempted to trademark the word, the two parties settled last year by agreeing they both could use it.

Of note: OSU's licensing and trademark program generates over $12.5 million in annual revenue, per a university statement.

Our take: Guess this derails our plans to rename our weekday newsletter "The Axios Columbus." Darn.

