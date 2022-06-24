What the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal means for Ohio

Abortion access in Ohio is likely in jeopardy after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Why it matters: Today's seismic decision reverses the constitutional right to abortion guaranteed in the 1973 case.

State of play: Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The state is also not among those with an automatic "trigger law" to ban abortion upon Roe being overturned.

Yes, but: Ohio Republicans are poised to revisit the 2019 "Heartbeat Bill", outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It was prevented from taking effect because the Roe precedent was in place.

What they're saying: Gov. Mike DeWine told anti-abortion allies he would seek to implement the Heartbeat Bill and "go as far as we can" to prohibit abortions if the Court ruled as it did, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Of note: A GOP bill to ban abortions is already pending in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Democrats have proposed a longshot constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in the state.

Lawmakers are on break until the fall.

Go deeper: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.