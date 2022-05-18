5 hours ago - Politics

Ohio Dems pitch constitutional amendment on abortion rights

Tyler Buchanan
Protesters in front of the Ohio Statehouse.
Protesters at a "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally at the Ohio Statehouse. Photo: Courtney Hergesheimer/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

Ohio Democrats are seeking a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Why it matters: The constitutional amendment would override Republican efforts to restrict abortion access and put the question before voters.

Details: The process requires three-fifths approval in both the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate before it gets to voters.

Between the lines: Democratic lawmakers concede this is a longshot effort, given the Republican supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers.

  • The hope is to rally support from activist organizations and gear up for the backup plan, a citizen-initiated amendment that bypasses the legislature.

Yes, but: That is a much more arduous route to the ballot box.

  • It would require organizers to gather more than 400,000 signed petitions from half of Ohio's 88 counties.

Catch up quick: Ohio does not have a trigger law in place to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down, though there are active proposals to enact one.

  • A 2019 "Heartbeat Bill" prohibiting abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected was blocked from taking effect because of Roe.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more