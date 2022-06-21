57 mins ago - COVID

Kids under 5 are now eligible for COVID vaccines

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a stack of wooden toy blocks showing a syringe, a COVID cell and a cotton swab.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for the youngest Ohioans.

Driving the news: The CDC authorized shots Saturday for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

  • Ohio preordered shots in anticipation, state health director Bruce Vanderhoff said last week.

Why it matters: This group is the last to receive access to vaccinations. Many families have been living in households where parents and older children have protection from the virus and younger children do not.

What's next: Appointments are expected to roll out this week as providers receive shipments.

Pro tip: Nationwide Children's Hospital already has clinic appointments available every day this week.

What we're watching: Ohio's children remain our least vaccinated group by a significant margin, so it's unclear how strong shot uptake will be for this new group.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more