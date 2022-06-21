Kids under 5 are now eligible for COVID vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for the youngest Ohioans.

Driving the news: The CDC authorized shots Saturday for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

Ohio preordered shots in anticipation, state health director Bruce Vanderhoff said last week.

Why it matters: This group is the last to receive access to vaccinations. Many families have been living in households where parents and older children have protection from the virus and younger children do not.

What's next: Appointments are expected to roll out this week as providers receive shipments.

Pro tip: Nationwide Children's Hospital already has clinic appointments available every day this week.

What we're watching: Ohio's children remain our least vaccinated group by a significant margin, so it's unclear how strong shot uptake will be for this new group.