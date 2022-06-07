Local health tech startup Olive sheds more top talent

The fallout continues for Olive AI, the Columbus-based health tech startup that is shedding top talent amid reports the company overpromises benefits to clients, Erin Brodwin writes for Axios Pro.

It has lost another 20+ of its top employees, less than a month after more than 20 high-level staff departures.

Why it matters: The news threatens the company's status as the highest-profile startup in health care automation.

Olive has championed a $4 billion valuation and an all-star investor list, but now faces turnover on top of a hiring freeze.

What they're saying: Current and former employees believe the company is dealing with internal culture problems while underdelivering on its promise to save health systems money using automation software.

"Things are imploding," one current employee tells Axios.

Subscribe at AxiosPro.com to read more about this story and other scoops in the Axios Pro Health Tech Deals newsletter.