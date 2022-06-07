Report: Ohio not as LGBTQ+ friendly as most states

Data: Out Leadership; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Ohio trails most states when it comes to offering an inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ workers, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Driving the news: A new report from Out Leadership says we have the No. 31 business climate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Why it matters: Local companies seeking to expand in Central Ohio may find it difficult to attract and retain employees if the region is viewed as being hostile to workers' rights.

The ranking shows Ohio has ground to make up, despite Gov. Mike DeWine's view that he leads "a progressive state" that can attract new residents.

What they found: Ohio's ranking actually improved from No. 40 in 2021.

The state earned credit for allowing residents to change gender markers on their IDs, along with not having enacted legislation barring the teaching of sexual orientation in classrooms.

Yes, but: Ohio fared poorly for its lack of hate crime protections, health care access and high poverty and unemployment rates among LGBTQ+ workers.

The report also knocks Ohio for not having outlawed conversion therapy. (Columbus banned the practice in 2017.)

State of play: There remains a push to enact legal protections for sexual orientation and gender expression, which has seen resistance in the Ohio Statehouse despite some levels of bipartisan support.

In lieu of a statewide solution is a patchwork of municipal anti-discrimination ordinances, including a half-dozen communities in Franklin County.

What they're saying: "We KNOW that states, cities, and municipalities that are more LGBTQ+ friendly reap the benefits of the brightest minds," the Out Leadership's report states.

"This commitment translates to a more competitive talent pool, increased consumer loyalty, and a better bottom line."

What we're watching: Ohio may slide in future rankings, should Republican lawmakers succeed in enacting proposed "Don't Say Gay" legislation and a bill to outlaw transgender athletes in schools.