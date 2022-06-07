Report: Ohio not as LGBTQ+ friendly as most states
Ohio trails most states when it comes to offering an inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ workers, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
Driving the news: A new report from Out Leadership says we have the No. 31 business climate for the LGBTQ+ community.
Why it matters: Local companies seeking to expand in Central Ohio may find it difficult to attract and retain employees if the region is viewed as being hostile to workers' rights.
- The ranking shows Ohio has ground to make up, despite Gov. Mike DeWine's view that he leads "a progressive state" that can attract new residents.
What they found: Ohio's ranking actually improved from No. 40 in 2021.
- The state earned credit for allowing residents to change gender markers on their IDs, along with not having enacted legislation barring the teaching of sexual orientation in classrooms.
Yes, but: Ohio fared poorly for its lack of hate crime protections, health care access and high poverty and unemployment rates among LGBTQ+ workers.
- The report also knocks Ohio for not having outlawed conversion therapy. (Columbus banned the practice in 2017.)
State of play: There remains a push to enact legal protections for sexual orientation and gender expression, which has seen resistance in the Ohio Statehouse despite some levels of bipartisan support.
- In lieu of a statewide solution is a patchwork of municipal anti-discrimination ordinances, including a half-dozen communities in Franklin County.
What they're saying: "We KNOW that states, cities, and municipalities that are more LGBTQ+ friendly reap the benefits of the brightest minds," the Out Leadership's report states.
- "This commitment translates to a more competitive talent pool, increased consumer loyalty, and a better bottom line."
What we're watching: Ohio may slide in future rankings, should Republican lawmakers succeed in enacting proposed "Don't Say Gay" legislation and a bill to outlaw transgender athletes in schools.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.