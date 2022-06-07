Ohio's transgender sports ban attempt in the spotlight

A viral Twitter thread is drawing attention to the Ohio House's recent passage of a transgender athlete ban and a controversial provision on enforcing it.

Details: Under House Bill 151, "individuals of the male sex" are prohibited from competing in middle school, high school or college athletic teams "designated only for participants of the female sex."

Anyone would be allowed to challenge any student's eligibility, forcing the athlete to prove their gender by undergoing medical inspections of their "internal and external reproductive anatomy."

A check of their genetic makeup and testosterone levels would also be required.

Catch up quick: Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives approved the ban in a late-night vote last Wednesday.

The bill now requires Senate approval and the governor's signature to become law.

The big picture: Ohio has only one transgender girl playing a high school sport, the Ohio Capital Journal reports.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association currently requires transgender athletes to undergo a year of hormone treatment or demonstrate they have no other physical advantages in order to compete.

The other side: Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum), who has pushed for the transgender sports ban since last year, praised the House vote as necessary to protect girls' "championships, scholarship opportunities, medals, education and training opportunities."

What's next: The Senate did not act when the House pushed this legislation in 2021, and does not appear poised to do so this week before heading into its summer break.