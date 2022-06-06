Columbus City Council: demilitarize the police

Columbus City Council will vote tonight to restrict the use of "military-style equipment and tactics" by the Division of Police.

Why it matters: City leaders want to demilitarize the police department as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild trust in local law enforcement.

Details: The ordinance, which is expected to be approved, would prohibit police from using nonlethal force like tear gas and rubber bullets on nonviolent protesters.

It also would restrict the use of explosives, pyrotechnics and armored vehicles, except for tactical use like from SWAT teams.

What it says: The ordinance states "militarization of police conflicts with the mission to protect and serve, undermines public trust, and creates barriers to the resident-officer connections that are necessary for law enforcement to support public safety."

Flashback: Police used pepper spray and fireworks in 2020 to enforce curfews during widespread protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Columbus City Council acted that summer to prohibit the department from using certain equipment, such as tracked armored vehicles, high-caliber weaponry, riot batons and camouflage uniforms.

Investigations into the department's protest conduct, charges against three officers and an overwhelming public vote establishing a police oversight board all followed the protests.

Separately, City Council will vote tonight on an ordinance requiring officers to wear badge numbers and name tags while on duty.