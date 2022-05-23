Columbus police may be forced to wear name IDs
A proposed change to city law would require Columbus police officers to publicly display their name tags and badge numbers while on duty.
Why it matters: The ordinance is part of a broader effort to improve police transparency after a rash of alleged police misconduct during the 2020 protests.
- If approved, the ordinance would be in effect starting next year — also when police expect to be fully equipped with new body-worn cameras.
State of play: Police faced criticism for their response to the protests that followed George Floyd's murder, which included the pepper spraying of Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus), City Council President Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce and student journalists.
- Three officers were criminally charged following investigations into police activity during that summer's unrest.
Yes, but: Investigations were hindered because some officers did not wear name tags on their riot gear.
Details: Under this ordinance, set to be introduced at tonight's City Council meeting, officers would need to wear ID on all standard and "alternate" uniforms.
- Exceptions would be given for those working undercover or facing "imminent or probable threats."
