Columbus police may be forced to wear name IDs

Tyler Buchanan
Police in riot gear patrol a Columbus protest in 2020.
Protesters confront police officers standing in the middle of the street in 2020 during the protest against the murder of George Floyd. Photo: Megan Jelinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A proposed change to city law would require Columbus police officers to publicly display their name tags and badge numbers while on duty.

Why it matters: The ordinance is part of a broader effort to improve police transparency after a rash of alleged police misconduct during the 2020 protests.

State of play: Police faced criticism for their response to the protests that followed George Floyd's murder, which included the pepper spraying of Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus), City Council President Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce and student journalists.

Yes, but: Investigations were hindered because some officers did not wear name tags on their riot gear.

Details: Under this ordinance, set to be introduced at tonight's City Council meeting, officers would need to wear ID on all standard and "alternate" uniforms.

  • Exceptions would be given for those working undercover or facing "imminent or probable threats."
