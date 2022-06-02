COVID hospitalizations on the upswing again in Ohio

Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of Ohioans currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is nearly identical to this time last year.

What's happening: The virus' Omicron strain continues to mutate into more contagious subvariants and outsmart the vaccines designed to fight it, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

By the numbers: More than 700 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID yesterday, more than double the number who were two months ago, according to Ohio Hospital Association data.

Deaths remain relatively low, with the state averaging about six per day over the past three weeks, according to the health department's dashboard.

Between the lines: Though cases have been trending upward since April in Ohio and across the U.S., hospitalizations are likely a more reliable metric for measuring the severity of virus surges.

Cases are likely underreported, as many Americans turning to at-home rapid tests aren't voluntarily reporting their results to health departments.

Yes, but: We're still nowhere near the severity of January's first Omicron peak.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm happy to report that I've recovered from my bout with Omicron. I just have an occasional cough and a little loss of appetite.

Though breakthrough infections like mine are possible, getting a vaccine keeps your symptoms as mild as possible and greatly reduces your risk of hospitalization. Find one near you.