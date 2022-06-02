COVID hospitalizations on the upswing again in Ohio
The number of Ohioans currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is nearly identical to this time last year.
What's happening: The virus' Omicron strain continues to mutate into more contagious subvariants and outsmart the vaccines designed to fight it, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.
By the numbers: More than 700 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID yesterday, more than double the number who were two months ago, according to Ohio Hospital Association data.
- Deaths remain relatively low, with the state averaging about six per day over the past three weeks, according to the health department's dashboard.
Between the lines: Though cases have been trending upward since April in Ohio and across the U.S., hospitalizations are likely a more reliable metric for measuring the severity of virus surges.
- Cases are likely underreported, as many Americans turning to at-home rapid tests aren't voluntarily reporting their results to health departments.
Yes, but: We're still nowhere near the severity of January's first Omicron peak.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm happy to report that I've recovered from my bout with Omicron. I just have an occasional cough and a little loss of appetite.
- Though breakthrough infections like mine are possible, getting a vaccine keeps your symptoms as mild as possible and greatly reduces your risk of hospitalization. Find one near you.
