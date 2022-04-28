1 hour ago - COVID

COVID-19 cases are creeping up in Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

COVID-19 infections are increasing again in Ohio — and much of the U.S. — after a two-month lull.

What's happening: This rise is largely attributed to the Omicron subvariant BA.2, though another offshoot, BA2.12.1, is also gaining ground.

Reality check: Data regarding new cases is getting less reliable as public testing infrastructure winds down and home test results are less likely to be reported to state officials.

What we're watching: Hospitalizations, an indicator of infection severity, are also creeping upward in Ohio, per the state's online dashboard.

  • Yes, but: They're still just a sliver of the figures we saw during Omicron's January peak.
