COVID-19 cases are creeping up in Ohio

COVID-19 infections are increasing again in Ohio — and much of the U.S. — after a two-month lull.

What's happening: This rise is largely attributed to the Omicron subvariant BA.2, though another offshoot, BA2.12.1, is also gaining ground.

Reality check: Data regarding new cases is getting less reliable as public testing infrastructure winds down and home test results are less likely to be reported to state officials.

What we're watching: Hospitalizations, an indicator of infection severity, are also creeping upward in Ohio, per the state's online dashboard.