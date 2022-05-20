May 20, 2022 - Things to Do
What to do in Columbus this weekend
🔥 Get new ink at the Hell City Tattoo Festival at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, featuring seminars, live music, an art gallery and more.
- 12-11pm Friday ($25), Saturday ($30), 12-8pm Sunday ($25). $75 weekend pass.
📽️ Catch a movie while supporting Black filmmakers at the Columbus Black International Film Festival at Wexner Center for the Arts.
- Saturday, Sunday. Free! View the film schedule.
🎪 Travel back in time to a Victorian Carnival at Ohio Village's opening weekend.
- 10am-5pm Saturday, Sunday. $7-13. Kids under 3 free!
⚽ Cheer on the Crew at On Our Sleeves Day, a celebration of last week's record-breaking chain of scarves supporting children's mental health.
- 3:30pm Saturday. $43-98.
🛍️ Peruse Friendship Flea, a popup flea market in Clintonville with more than 30 vendors.
- 12-5pm Sunday. North High Street and Dunedin Road. Free!
