The Crew set a Guinness World Record for the longest chain of sports fan scarves on Wednesday.

Over 1,000 scarves measuring 4,848.56 feet were spread across the pitch at Lower.com Field.

Flashback: Fans started purchasing scarves in October to grow the chain and support Nationwide Children's Hospital and its "On Our Sleeves" campaign for children's mental health.

What's next: The team celebrates the achievement May 21 against Los Angeles.

Fans can buy one of the record-breaking scarves online for $25.