Crew set world record with mental health fundraiser
The Crew set a Guinness World Record for the longest chain of sports fan scarves on Wednesday.
- Over 1,000 scarves measuring 4,848.56 feet were spread across the pitch at Lower.com Field.
Flashback: Fans started purchasing scarves in October to grow the chain and support Nationwide Children's Hospital and its "On Our Sleeves" campaign for children's mental health.
What's next: The team celebrates the achievement May 21 against Los Angeles.
- Fans can buy one of the record-breaking scarves online for $25.
