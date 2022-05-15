8 hours ago - Sports

Crew set world record with mental health fundraiser

Alissa Widman Neese
Rows of scarves on the Lower.com Field pitch, with #OnOurSleeves in the foreground
Photo: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

The Crew set a Guinness World Record for the longest chain of sports fan scarves on Wednesday.

  • Over 1,000 scarves measuring 4,848.56 feet were spread across the pitch at Lower.com Field.

Flashback: Fans started purchasing scarves in October to grow the chain and support Nationwide Children's Hospital and its "On Our Sleeves" campaign for children's mental health.

What's next: The team celebrates the achievement May 21 against Los Angeles.

An aerial view of the scarves pattern on the Lower.com Field pitch
Photo courtesy of Nationwide Children's Hospital
