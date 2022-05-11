2 hours ago - Business
Former Kroger Bakery site to become housing, retail space
The site of a former car assembly plant and bakery near downtown is being redeveloped into an apartment complex and retail space.
- Developers Casto, Kelley Cos. and The Robert Weiler Company want to turn the historic 9.3-acre site into 49,000 square feet of offices, and another 8,850 square feet into shops and restaurants, along with 364 apartment units.
Driving the news: Columbus City Council approved rezoning of the property this week after it was previously cleared by the Historic Resources Commission.
- Councilman Rob Dorons noted at Monday's meeting the project is located near the city's urban and transportation corridors in a spot "where we know we need more housing."
Flashback: The complex at 427 and 457 Cleveland Ave. was originally a Ford plant where Model Ts were assembled.
- Kroger then operated a commercial bakery on the site for over 90 years until it was shut down in early 2019.
- The Columbus Landmarks Foundation immediately placed the property on its annual Most Endangered Sites list, suggesting it offered "unique adaptive reuse opportunities."
