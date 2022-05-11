Former Kroger Bakery site to become housing, retail space

The site of a former car assembly plant and bakery near downtown is being redeveloped into an apartment complex and retail space.

Developers Casto, Kelley Cos. and The Robert Weiler Company want to turn the historic 9.3-acre site into 49,000 square feet of offices, and another 8,850 square feet into shops and restaurants, along with 364 apartment units.

Driving the news: Columbus City Council approved rezoning of the property this week after it was previously cleared by the Historic Resources Commission.

Councilman Rob Dorons noted at Monday's meeting the project is located near the city's urban and transportation corridors in a spot "where we know we need more housing."

Flashback: The complex at 427 and 457 Cleveland Ave. was originally a Ford plant where Model Ts were assembled.