3 hours ago - Sports
Gamers win massive payout in Columbus esports tournament
It pays to be good at video games — just ask players on the New York Subliners competitive Call of Duty team.
Driving the news: The Subliners bested 15 other squads to win the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic, held this past weekend at Belong Gaming Arena in Polaris.
- The team took home a $100,000 grand prize.
The intrigue: Hundreds of thousands of gamers streamed the action online, with the finals racking up more than 500,000 views on YouTube.
- That's five times as many spectators as can fit inside Ohio Stadium to watch the Buckeyes.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.