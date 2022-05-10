Gamers win massive payout in Columbus esports tournament

It pays to be good at video games — just ask players on the New York Subliners competitive Call of Duty team.

Driving the news: The Subliners bested 15 other squads to win the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic, held this past weekend at Belong Gaming Arena in Polaris.

The team took home a $100,000 grand prize.

The intrigue: Hundreds of thousands of gamers streamed the action online, with the finals racking up more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

That's five times as many spectators as can fit inside Ohio Stadium to watch the Buckeyes.