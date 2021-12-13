Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The brand-new Belong Esports Arena near Polaris Fashion Place wants to become a prime destination for local video game players.

Driving the news: The arena held its grand opening Friday and offered free play to customers over the weekend.

Why it matters: Esports, or competitive video gaming, is a rapidly-expanding industry especially popular among younger gamers.

How it works: Belong offers a chance to play in a pro environment, featuring 72 high-speed gaming stations with high-tech peripherals.

Gamers can compete against each other or via online play.

State of play: The company operates 27 esports arenas in the United Kingdom. Columbus marks its third location in the U.S., with hundreds more planned in the coming years.

Each has its own unique squad name and original branding — we're the Polaris Pilots, a reference to Ohio's aviation history.

Teams representing each arena will eventually compete in Belong-organized leagues and other major tournaments.

What they're saying: Belong hopes to attract players for the sense of community as much as for the games, says Bob Morris, the company's arenas opening manager.

Casual players seeking a cooler gaming environment than they have at home can pay by the hour, with monthly memberships available for more serious players.

The intrigue: There will be a "path to pro" system for Pilots to gain experience and someday compete as a top-level player, Morris says.

Gaming can be a lucrative career for elite players with major social media followings who compete for major prize pools.

The Belong Esports Arena offers 72 stations, each equipped with top-of-the-line gaming technology.

Meanwhile, the site includes a retail section with Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft games and consoles, along with Pilots merch for sale.

Belong touts its private party rooms and unique retail experience of trying out games in the arena before purchasing them.

The big picture: Columbus is an esports "hot spot," Morris says, noting championship events held at Nationwide Arena and the Convention Center in years past.

The city is home to Esports Engine, a gaming tournament organizer that shares a parent company with the Belong arenas chain.

Ohio State University has its own esports program and a number of area high schools compete in a statewide league.

Go deeper: After learning about the arena and taking a tour, the only thing left for Axios to do was to try out a gaming station.

👋 Tyler here. I'm a bit more old-school in my video game tastes, but I had to take advantage of being one of the first-ever Polaris Pilots.

Jose Gloria, arena manager for Belong's Dallas location, was on site for the grand opening and showed me the offerings.

How it works: Each PC station comes with an array of popular games, including Call of Duty, Fortnite, Magic the Gathering, Minecraft and World of Warcraft.

An impressive slate, but I don't know how to play any of them. (Think Jim from The Office trying to play Call of Duty at work.)

Each PC gaming station at Belong features top-of-the-line peripherals.

What I played: Fall Guys, a lighter title compared to some of the other shooter games.

You compete as one of 60 fat, little characters racing to the end of a sequence of obstacle courses.

The goal is to be the last player standing.

How I did: I made it through the easy stages and later found myself in the finals with 10 other players from around the world.

Would I clutch out an Axios victory in front of Jose and kick off the Pilots' worldwide domination?

I came close with a second-place finish. Not bad!

Quick take: The fancy gaming chair and ergonomic mouse … I can see why people would love this place. I'll be back soon.

If you go: Belong Esports Arena is open seven days a week at 8735 Lyra Drive, Columbus.