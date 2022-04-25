Columbus keeps getting hotter — here's how much
Earth Day has passed, but a warming planet is a year-round issue.
Driving the news: Columbus continues to get hotter. Annual average temperatures are up 3.7 degrees since the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970 — more than both the state and national averages, per a Climate Central analysis.
Why it matters: Central Ohio is booming, with several of the state’s fastest-growing counties adding tens of thousands of new residents. That could make the problem worse.
- Nationally and globally, rising temperatures have been conclusively linked to human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels for energy, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.
- Climate change is increasing the risk and severity of extreme weather events, including heat waves and heavy precipitation, according to a United Nations-sponsored report.
Yes, but: Columbus has a plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.
- And we are in better shape than the fastest-warming city (Reno, Nevada, up 7.7 degrees) and fastest-warming state (Alaska, up 4.3 degrees).
The bottom line: It's getting hotter. And if that continues, the consequences to the planet and its people are dire.
- The Climate Central report offers solutions, including wider adoption of wind and solar power and electric vehicles.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.