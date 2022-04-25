Data: Climate Central/RCC-Acis.org/NCEI; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Earth Day has passed, but a warming planet is a year-round issue.

Driving the news: Columbus continues to get hotter. Annual average temperatures are up 3.7 degrees since the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970 — more than both the state and national averages, per a Climate Central analysis.

Why it matters: Central Ohio is booming, with several of the state’s fastest-growing counties adding tens of thousands of new residents. That could make the problem worse.

Nationally and globally, rising temperatures have been conclusively linked to human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels for energy, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Climate change is increasing the risk and severity of extreme weather events, including heat waves and heavy precipitation, according to a United Nations-sponsored report.

Yes, but: Columbus has a plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.

And we are in better shape than the fastest-warming city (Reno, Nevada, up 7.7 degrees) and fastest-warming state (Alaska, up 4.3 degrees).

The bottom line: It's getting hotter. And if that continues, the consequences to the planet and its people are dire.