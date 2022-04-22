Celebrating music new and old with Record Store Day
Plenty of Columbus stores are ready to help old-school music lovers add a few rarities to their vinyl collections during tomorrow's Record Store Day.
Why it matters: While it's still a streaming world, decades-old music formats are experiencing a recent boost in popularity, Axios' Tim Baysinger reports.
- Sales of physical media — vinyl records and CDs — grew in 2021 for the first time in 20 years.
- Vinyl revenue specifically grew by more than 50% last year.
What's happening: Now in its 15th year, the annual Record Store Day is when limited-edition vinyls and CDs are distributed to independent record stores. Check out the list.
- Many stores will have sales, giveaways and special hours, and most sign a pledge to not price gouge or hold items for resale online.
Pledged Columbus stores participating this weekend:
- Craft & Vinyl, 1806 W. Fifth Ave.
- Lost Weekend Records, 2960 N. High St.
- Magnolia Thunderpussy, 1155 N. High St.
- Records Per Minute, 2579 N. High St.
- Spoonful Records, 183 E. Rich St.
- Used Kids Records, 2500 Summit St.
🎵 Pro tip: If you want a particular album, call ahead to ask how many copies the store expects to receive. If they only get a few, you'll want to wake up early and get in line at opening time.
- Some releases are also delayed until June 18 due to supply chain issues, so check the release list carefully.
Worth digging for: The record bins should have something for everybody, ranging from live recordings of the Grateful Dead and Willie Nelson in the '70s to Mariah Carey's #1 hits.
- Swifties, be sure to snag a 7-inch single of "the lakes," on vinyl for the first time.
- DEVO, from Akron, and Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane fame, now in southeast Ohio, also have releases.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I'm not a vinyl junkie by any means, but I do have a collection of about 150 records ranging from '60s-era rock to classical selections.
- My turntable favorites: Billy Joel, Chicago and John Denver.
- I also like snatching up unusual finds such as the 1963 single "Sukiyaki" — among the very few No. 1 hits in America sung in a language other than English.
