Celebrating music new and old with Record Store Day

Data: RIAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Plenty of Columbus stores are ready to help old-school music lovers add a few rarities to their vinyl collections during tomorrow's Record Store Day.

Why it matters: While it's still a streaming world, decades-old music formats are experiencing a recent boost in popularity, Axios' Tim Baysinger reports.

Sales of physical media — vinyl records and CDs — grew in 2021 for the first time in 20 years.

Vinyl revenue specifically grew by more than 50% last year.

What's happening: Now in its 15th year, the annual Record Store Day is when limited-edition vinyls and CDs are distributed to independent record stores. Check out the list.

Many stores will have sales, giveaways and special hours, and most sign a pledge to not price gouge or hold items for resale online.

Pledged Columbus stores participating this weekend:

🎵 Pro tip: If you want a particular album, call ahead to ask how many copies the store expects to receive. If they only get a few, you'll want to wake up early and get in line at opening time.

Some releases are also delayed until June 18 due to supply chain issues, so check the release list carefully.

Worth digging for: The record bins should have something for everybody, ranging from live recordings of the Grateful Dead and Willie Nelson in the '70s to Mariah Carey's #1 hits.

Swifties, be sure to snag a 7-inch single of "the lakes," on vinyl for the first time.

DEVO, from Akron, and Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane fame, now in southeast Ohio, also have releases.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I'm not a vinyl junkie by any means, but I do have a collection of about 150 records ranging from '60s-era rock to classical selections.

My turntable favorites: Billy Joel, Chicago and John Denver.

I also like snatching up unusual finds such as the 1963 single "Sukiyaki" — among the very few No. 1 hits in America sung in a language other than English.