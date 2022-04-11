A proposal to connect Chicago, Columbus and Pittsburgh via magnetic hyperloop tube is on hold.

Driving the news: Virgin Hyperloop laid off half its staff in February and announced it's shifting focus to transporting freight instead of people.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission had been working with the company since 2017 on developing plans, but told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week that no further studies are scheduled until the high-speed transportation technology has approval from the federal government.

Flashback: A study released in 2019 estimated the project's cost at $25-30 billion. Skeptics have long questioned its feasibility.

What they're saying: "Central Ohio is a significant market for freight movement in the Midwest," MORPC said in a statement provided to Axios.