Apple says digital driver's licenses coming to Ohio "soon"
In the not-so-distant future, Ohioans may be able to substitute their physical driver's licenses in favor of digital IDs stored on their iPhones.
Why it matters: We already use phones for payments and other essential services, but this would finally allow an electronic option for government-issued IDs.
Driving the news: Apple rolled out a program last week in Arizona to allow residents to scan their IDs and send the image to the state motor vehicle department for approval, Axios' Ina Fried reports.
- Arizonans can present IDs on their iPhones or Apple Watches while going through security at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
- The tech giant has committed to "soon" bringing this feature to Ohio, Kentucky, Colorado and other states.
Yes, but: Don't go throwing away your physical ID cards just yet. At this point, the program looks to be limited for use at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.
State of play: It's unclear just when this program might be introduced to Ohio airports and beyond.
- We asked the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and TSA for more details, but both agencies passed us off to Apple.
- An Apple spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry about the program.
The big picture: Once implemented, this would mark another effort by the BMV and John Glenn International Airport to modernize in recent years.
- The state revamped its BMV website last year, which now features online driver's license renewals and a virtual check-in system to prevent long in-person waits.
Meanwhile, the airport introduced a new security service last December that allows flyers to employ facial recognition technology in lieu of physical IDs.
