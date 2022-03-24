Arizona now lets you use your iPhone as a driver's license

Apple's quest to let you leave your wallet at home has taken another step forward as Arizona has become the first state to let people store their official driver's license or ID on their iPhone.

Why it matters: Payments via phone, once rare, have become widely accepted. Until now, though, there has been no electronic option for government-issued identification.

Driving the news: Apple announced Wednesday that Arizonans can now store their driver's licenses on their phone.

Apple also said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and Puerto Rico plan to bring this feature to their residents.

That's in addition to the seven states that Apple had announced last year would support the feature (Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah).

How it works: In Arizona, people have to scan the front and back of their driver's license or ID and take a video selfie to authenticate they are the person on the license.

That image is sent to the state motor vehicle department.

The state, not Apple, is responsible for verifying the request.

Between the lines: Apple also said the electronic version can be used at TSA checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Yes, but: I'm guessing you might need your physical ID to fly back to Arizona. Apple does say it is working with the TSA to get the digital IDs accepted at more airports.

What's next: The iPhone is also becoming an alternative to carrying car keys, with Kia becoming the latest automaker to announce support for iPhone-based keys.