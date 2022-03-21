Ask Axios: What's up with the former IBEW site?
Reader Andrew asks: I was wondering what is going on with the redevelopment of the former IBEW site in the Short North?
👋 Alissa here. Though the large space at 30 Price Ave. has sat dormant for a while now, I stopped by Tuesday and found dump trucks, a track hoe and friendly construction workers.
Catch up quick: Kaufman Development purchased the property back in 2016 for $3.25 million but couldn't get approval from a neighborhood commission to get the project off the ground.
- Frustrated with the impasse, the developer listed the property for sale in 2018, though it never actually changed hands, per Columbus Business First.
The latest: The project finally broke ground last week, the site workers told me, with a seven-story apartment complex and parking garage planned.
- Themed around well-being, Greenhouse Short North will offer a spa, community room, outdoor pool and rooftop terrace when it opens, likely in spring 2024.
- It will also renovate and repurpose the IBEW building as commercial space.
