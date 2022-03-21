Ask Axios: What's up with the former IBEW site?

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We're here with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.

Reader Andrew asks: I was wondering what is going on with the redevelopment of the former IBEW site in the Short North?

👋 Alissa here. Though the large space at 30 Price Ave. has sat dormant for a while now, I stopped by Tuesday and found dump trucks, a track hoe and friendly construction workers.

Catch up quick: Kaufman Development purchased the property back in 2016 for $3.25 million but couldn't get approval from a neighborhood commission to get the project off the ground.

Frustrated with the impasse, the developer listed the property for sale in 2018, though it never actually changed hands, per Columbus Business First.

The latest: The project finally broke ground last week, the site workers told me, with a seven-story apartment complex and parking garage planned.

Themed around well-being, Greenhouse Short North will offer a spa, community room, outdoor pool and rooftop terrace when it opens, likely in spring 2024.

It will also renovate and repurpose the IBEW building as commercial space.

📬 Got questions about Columbus? Email [email protected] We'll find the answers.