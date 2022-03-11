1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Two fencers competing
Watch fencing for free at the Ohio Expo Center this weekend. Photo courtesy of the Ascalon Sword Festival

🤺 En garde! Watch fencing, lightsaber battles and other sword sports during the Ascalon Sword Festival at the Ohio Expo Center's Kasich Hall.

  • 8am-5pm today, 8am-7pm Saturday, 8am-4pm Sunday. Free!

🐟 Check out a fish fry tonight. We've added a couple to our reader's guide since last weekend and still welcome your recommendations.

😺 Spoil your fur baby or adopt a new one at the All American Columbus Pet Expo featuring more than 200 vendors.

  • The cat agility show has us intrigued … and questioning our cats' level of activity.
  • Noon-8pm today, 10am-7pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday at the Expo Center. $5-10 daily, $12-20 weekend pass. Kids 3 and under free.

🍺 Try 150 beers — well, maybe not all of them — at the Columbus Brew Festival, which takes over COSI after hours.

  • 8-11pm Saturday. $50. $6 parking.

🪖 Visit a new exhibit that shares the experiences of veterans of the global war on terror veterans at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, debuting Sunday through Oct. 2.

  • 10am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday. $10-17. Children under 5, veterans and military families free.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more