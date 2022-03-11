Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

🤺 En garde! Watch fencing, lightsaber battles and other sword sports during the Ascalon Sword Festival at the Ohio Expo Center's Kasich Hall.

8am-5pm today, 8am-7pm Saturday, 8am-4pm Sunday. Free!

🐟 Check out a fish fry tonight. We've added a couple to our reader's guide since last weekend and still welcome your recommendations.

😺 Spoil your fur baby or adopt a new one at the All American Columbus Pet Expo featuring more than 200 vendors.

The cat agility show has us intrigued … and questioning our cats' level of activity.

Noon-8pm today, 10am-7pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday at the Expo Center. $5-10 daily, $12-20 weekend pass. Kids 3 and under free.

🍺 Try 150 beers — well, maybe not all of them — at the Columbus Brew Festival, which takes over COSI after hours.

8-11pm Saturday. $50. $6 parking.

🪖 Visit a new exhibit that shares the experiences of veterans of the global war on terror veterans at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, debuting Sunday through Oct. 2.