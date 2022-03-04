Our guide: Columbus' best Friday fish dinners
It's the first Friday of Lent, which means many Catholics are forgoing meat to eat fish dinners.
👏 We asked for your fish fry recommendations and you didn't disappoint:
"Definitely L.B's Golden Fried Fish N' Chicken! Best fish in the city." — Chenai B.
"Truthfully, I haven't tried any other fish fry besides the one at St. Joan of Arc's, just south of Powell … Everyone is so friendly (their traffic guys even changed my flat tire one year!). The fish is fresh, crispy and delicious." — Phyllis P.
"Our Lady of Victory in Marblecliff! Fresh perch, salad, potato or rice, bread, beer, wine and homemade desserts by parishioners! Highly recommend!" — Elaine B.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm a fan of Gahanna Grill's Friday fish and chips special year-round.
- St. Margaret of Cortona near my house has a large sign boasting it has the best fish fry — and judging by how packed the parking lot is on Fridays during Lent, plenty of others agree.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.