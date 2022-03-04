Our guide: Columbus' best Friday fish dinners

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's the first Friday of Lent, which means many Catholics are forgoing meat to eat fish dinners.

👏 We asked for your fish fry recommendations and you didn't disappoint:

"Definitely L.B's Golden Fried Fish N' Chicken! Best fish in the city." — Chenai B.

"Truthfully, I haven't tried any other fish fry besides the one at St. Joan of Arc's, just south of Powell … Everyone is so friendly (their traffic guys even changed my flat tire one year!). The fish is fresh, crispy and delicious." — Phyllis P.

"Our Lady of Victory in Marblecliff! Fresh perch, salad, potato or rice, bread, beer, wine and homemade desserts by parishioners! Highly recommend!" — Elaine B.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm a fan of Gahanna Grill's Friday fish and chips special year-round.