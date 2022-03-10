Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Clever Real Estate has confirmed what we already know — Columbus is one of the country's top music cities.

And apparently we're a pop music city above all else, as we Google the genre more than any of the 50 largest U.S. cities.

Driving the news: We landed 13th on Clever's intriguing list, compiled using public data from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: After a challenging couple years, our music scene is on the rebound.

Nearby music festivals making a comeback in 2022 contributed to the ranking, along with Columbus' number of small concert venues, ticket prices and average musician pay.

By the numbers: An average ticket price (pre-pandemic) was $123 and a musician's median hourly wage was $31.40, per the study.

The intrigue: In addition to being No. 1 for pop music, Columbus ranked No. 3 for Rock N' Roll web searches. (Take that, Cleveland.)

We've got broad tastes, also placing No. 5 for jazz and heavy metal.

😅 Yes, but: The study notes that we're known as the hometown of ... country-pop group Rascal Flatts.

Sorry, Twenty One Pilots fans. But don't worry, we're confident your Tour De Columbus Google searches landed us that top spot.

🎵 Coming up: Music festivals to put on your calendar include:

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm glad Clever recognized intimate music venues. They really are the best.