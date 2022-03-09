Columbus establishments roll back mask mandates

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

With masks no longer required in public spaces in Columbus, it's quickly looking unlikely that many establishments will voluntarily enforce their own policies.

The latest: Within minutes of the Monday decision, the Blue Jackets tweeted that masks would no longer be required in Nationwide Arena.

Tuesday morning, Franklin County announced employees and visitors won't have to wear masks in county facilities, though unvaccinated employees will still need to be tested regularly.

And by Friday, most buildings on Ohio State's campus will also be mask-optional.

Yes, but: Some places are still requiring masks for a little longer.

Columbus Association for the Performing Arts venues will drop their mandate and vaccination requirement April 4.

Central Ohio Transit Authority buses will be under a federal mask mandate until at least March 18.

The bottom line: As with most local COVID policies, once one domino falls, the rest soon follow.