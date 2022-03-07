Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Masks are no longer required in Columbus public spaces, city council members decided Monday evening.

Mayor Andrew Ginther approved the ordinance in short order, making the decision official.

Why it matters: The removal of Columbus' last major public health mandate reflects a growing approach for society to live with COVID-19 as infection and hospitalization statistics continue to decline.

What they're saying: "While the pandemic is not over, the situation has changed and we are in a new phase," council member Shayla Favor, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and proposed the ordinance, said during Monday's city council meeting.

Flashback: Columbus has been in this position before. The city was without a mask requirement in mid-2021 before Mayor Ginther reissued it in September amid the Delta variant surge.

State of play: The CDC now recommends masks in communities with high transmission, which no longer includes Franklin County.

Masks are still encouraged for vulnerable populations and private entities like restaurants and businesses can still opt to require them.

"What we're doing tonight does not mean we should throw caution to the wind," Favor said.

Of note: Council's vote comes almost two years to the day that the first Ohioans tested positive for COVID, setting off a state of emergency and other health restrictions now in the process of being removed — possibly for good.

Editor's note: This story was updated after Mayor Ginther approved the ordinance.