Columbus City Council rescinds mask mandate
Masks are no longer required in Columbus public spaces, city council members decided Monday evening.
- Mayor Andrew Ginther approved the ordinance in short order, making the decision official.
Why it matters: The removal of Columbus' last major public health mandate reflects a growing approach for society to live with COVID-19 as infection and hospitalization statistics continue to decline.
What they're saying: "While the pandemic is not over, the situation has changed and we are in a new phase," council member Shayla Favor, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and proposed the ordinance, said during Monday's city council meeting.
Flashback: Columbus has been in this position before. The city was without a mask requirement in mid-2021 before Mayor Ginther reissued it in September amid the Delta variant surge.
State of play: The CDC now recommends masks in communities with high transmission, which no longer includes Franklin County.
- Masks are still encouraged for vulnerable populations and private entities like restaurants and businesses can still opt to require them.
- "What we're doing tonight does not mean we should throw caution to the wind," Favor said.
Of note: Council's vote comes almost two years to the day that the first Ohioans tested positive for COVID, setting off a state of emergency and other health restrictions now in the process of being removed — possibly for good.
Editor's note: This story was updated after Mayor Ginther approved the ordinance.
