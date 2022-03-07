COVID mask guidance in Ohio, per new CDC rules
Columbus City Council is likely to rescind our months-long citywide indoor mask mandate tonight.
- And on Tuesday, Columbus City Schools will no longer require masks in buildings or on buses.
What's happening: When discussing unmasking, leaders cite decreasing community COVID-19 cases and new CDC guidance that ranks counties on a "low, medium, high" scale.
Zoom in: Franklin County is at a "medium" threat level, and the CDC only recommends masks at a "high" ranking.
- Just over a week after the new recommendation's release, much of Ohio has improved to a "low" level.
Yes, but: Vulnerable people should still be careful. As of Sunday, most Ohio counties still have high or substantial community spread, per the CDC.
- Before the new three-tiered system took effect, that would've triggered a mask recommendation for such areas.
- But the CDC is now using three metrics to determine its new rankings. The other two are hospital admissions and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.