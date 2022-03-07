Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Columbus City Council is likely to rescind our months-long citywide indoor mask mandate tonight.

And on Tuesday, Columbus City Schools will no longer require masks in buildings or on buses.

What's happening: When discussing unmasking, leaders cite decreasing community COVID-19 cases and new CDC guidance that ranks counties on a "low, medium, high" scale.

Zoom in: Franklin County is at a "medium" threat level, and the CDC only recommends masks at a "high" ranking.

Just over a week after the new recommendation's release, much of Ohio has improved to a "low" level.

Yes, but: Vulnerable people should still be careful. As of Sunday, most Ohio counties still have high or substantial community spread, per the CDC.