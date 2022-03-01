Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from CDC and AP; Map: Axios Visuals

The March 2020 decision to prohibit spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival was a harbinger of how significantly the novel coronavirus would impact life in Ohio.

Two years later, Thursday's opening of the Arnold may be the area's last major event affected by local health restrictions.

Driving the news: Columbus Public Health has recommended the indoor mask mandates in Columbus and Worthington come to an end next week, citing new guidance from the CDC.

The respective city councils are expected to rescind the mandates on Monday.

Why it matters: Reduced spread and growing COVID-19 fatigue is spelling the halt of public health restrictions designed to mitigate the deadly virus.

The big picture: The CDC recommends mask requirements continue only in communities experiencing "high" rates of transmission. CDC now lists Franklin County as having a "medium" threat level.

As of this morning, Franklin County had a seven-day average of 67 new cases per 100,000 people, a considerably lower figure than earlier spikes of the Delta and Omicron variants.

Yes, but: Like staying belted even when an airplane's seatbelt sign is off, health experts urge masking in public even within low-spread regions to help protect vulnerable populations.

Governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits can still enforce their own COVID safety policies, such as the vaccine mandates to attend shows in certain Columbus venues.

For example, Columbus City Schools will continue to mandate masks for students and staff in buildings, a spokesperson tells Axios, while most suburban districts have dropped such requirements in recent weeks.

Between the lines: Until Friday, the CDC required masks in school buses along with other forms of public transportation.

The new guidance lifted that requirement and area districts, like Hilliard and Westerville, are wasting no time following suit.

What they're saying: "The pandemic is not over, but the situation has changed and we are in a new phase," Columbus Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts says in a statement.