Central Ohio schools begin unmasking again

A "freedom convoy" of protesters planned to circle the Gahanna-Jefferson administrative offices today to pressure officials to drop a student mask mandate.

Turns out they didn't need to.

What's happening: As of Thursday, officials at the Gahanna-Jefferson school district made wearing masks optional — and most other central Ohio districts are doing the same.

As the Omicron variant wanes, educators are feeling the pressure to join in another "great unmasking," as Axios' Tina Reed calls it.

Why it matters: Nearly two years into the pandemic, masks remain a polarizing topic in schools. Politics play a big role in area policies, which have tended to be more reactive to COVID-19 surges than proactive.

State of play: Mandates are dropping in a domino effect.

South-Western ended its requirement today.

Dublin and Westerville will Tuesday.

Upper Arlington does Feb. 28.

Yes, but: Columbus City Schools, the first district to announce a mask mandate for all students last summer, has no plans to change its policy, spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant tells Axios.

What they're saying: "The superintendent has followed the guidance of our local health officials," and that advice hasn't changed, Bryant says.

Meanwhile, the city of Columbus and a handful of suburbs announced Wednesday they'll likely be lifting mask mandates for public spaces soon.