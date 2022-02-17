Columbus' mask mandates may be lifted soon
Area leaders are preparing to lift their respective cities' mask requirements in public places with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline.
Driving the news: The waning of the Omnicron variant has state and local governments across the U.S. moving to drop their pandemic restrictions.
- The cities of Columbus, Bexley, Whitehall and Worthington all plan to rescind their mask mandates in the coming weeks if trends continue, their leaders stated in a news release yesterday.
State of play: A total of 363 people in the central Ohio region were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, per Ohio Department of Health data, down from 646 just two weeks ago.
Context: Columbus repealed its initial mask requirement last summer, but Mayor Andrew Ginther reissued it via executive order in September.
- Ginther isn't ruling out future health orders if new variants pop up.
- Two Republican lawmakers have sought to prevent cities from instituting mask mandates, but their proposal has made little progress.
