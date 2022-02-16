Report: OSU leads nation in athletes' NIL compensation

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: OSU Board of Trustees; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

When Greg Oden was a star on the Buckeyes basketball team 15 years ago, taking even one dollar from a local business would've gotten him in major trouble with the NCAA.

Now a graduate assistant for the team, Oden recently appeared in a car dealership advertisement alongside two current Ohio State stars paid thousands of dollars to post the video to social media.

Why it matters: New rules put in place last summer transformed the college athletics landscape by allowing students to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

No school in the country has seen more lucrative deals than Ohio State.

This year, brands are paying millions of dollars for Buckeyes to promote everything from restaurants and cryptocurrency to the milk industry.

By the numbers: 225 Ohio State athletes had inked 619 deals adding up to $2.99 million as of Jan. 23 — the highest NIL compensation of any U.S. school, according to an athletics department report to the Board of Trustees.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, football players earn the vast majority of NIL money on campus.

Yes, but: Every team has at least one athlete getting paid, including swimmers, wrestlers, and rowers.

What they're saying: Even small earnings can help student-athletes, especially when you consider that 30% of Buckeyes compete without sports scholarships, athletic director Gene Smith told Ohio lawmakers last year when they considered enacting NIL legislation.

Zoom in: Among women's teams, gymnastics is the top sport for compensation. Athletes on the team receive nearly $32,000 spread out over 35 contracts.

Hours after the NCAA's decision last summer, sophomore gymnast Hannah Oliveros posted her interest in collaborating with brands ahead of the coming school year to Instagram.

Her profile now features an Instagram Stories folder titled "for nil," which promotes clothing lines, protein bowls, jewelry and sushi.

Gymnasts like Oliveros make an average of $84 for each of these types of posts, per OSU data.

An example of a sponsored Instagram post from Ohio State gymnast Hannah Oliveros. Via Instagram.

Between the lines: While Ohio State provided broad details on how much the student-athletes earn as a whole, officials are reluctant to offer a comprehensive accounting of individual student athletes' NIL deals.