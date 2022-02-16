Food Truck Tour: Two Fatt Indians is tasty and filling

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. Our latest stop on the Food Truck Tour is the popular Two Fatt Indians, a truck that does its own tour of area breweries.

What I ate: Chicken tikka masala, mid-level spice, with garlic naan. (Yes, I'm a creature of habit!)

My take: The truck's name certainly fits. With an expansive menu, flavorful curry and portions big enough for a leftover meal the next day, I left full and satisfied.

Where I ate it: Antiques on High in the Brewery District, which specializes in sour beers — my favorite. Two Fatt Indians stops there on Fridays.

The truck is at Seventh Son on Mondays and Land-Grant on Wednesdays.

Pro tip: For food to go, call ahead at 614-822-9270, or order on UberEats.

🤔 What food truck should we try next? Email [email protected] and let us know.