Review: Restaurant Week at Aab India

👋 Alissa here. You still have today and tomorrow to enjoy Restaurant Week and all of its delicious offerings.

What I ate: The chicken tikka masala at Aab India in Grandview Heights, a creamy curry with basmati rice and warm, fluffy garlic naan bread.

The appetizer: paneer pakora — fried cheese fritters — with a refreshing mint salsa, an onion one and a sweet and sour tamarind sauce for dipping.

For dessert: Kulfi, a pistachio-flavored frozen dairy dessert that has a dense, icier texture than ice cream.

Pro tip: You can choose your "spicy level," and regrettably my two out of five was too careful. If you like a little kick, go higher than your gut instinct.

My take: This is my favorite Indian dish, so I was playing it safe with something I knew I'd love. But for a $20 three-part meal, plus $4 for dessert, you can't beat it.