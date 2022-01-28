Review: Restaurant Week at Aab India
👋 Alissa here. You still have today and tomorrow to enjoy Restaurant Week and all of its delicious offerings.
What I ate: The chicken tikka masala at Aab India in Grandview Heights, a creamy curry with basmati rice and warm, fluffy garlic naan bread.
- The appetizer: paneer pakora — fried cheese fritters — with a refreshing mint salsa, an onion one and a sweet and sour tamarind sauce for dipping.
- For dessert: Kulfi, a pistachio-flavored frozen dairy dessert that has a dense, icier texture than ice cream.
Pro tip: You can choose your "spicy level," and regrettably my two out of five was too careful. If you like a little kick, go higher than your gut instinct.
My take: This is my favorite Indian dish, so I was playing it safe with something I knew I'd love. But for a $20 three-part meal, plus $4 for dessert, you can't beat it.
- If you can't make it for Restaurant Week, the daily lunch buffet comes highly recommended. Bring an empty stomach.
