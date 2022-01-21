Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Here's a suggestion to start next week: Skip the cooking and try out a new restaurant, or perhaps a unique dish at an old favorite.

What's happening: The popular biannual Restaurant Week kicks off Monday. Over 150 restaurants are participating with special menus at fixed prices, per the organizers at 614 Media Group.

Proceeds will benefit Stop the Suffering animal rescue.

Of note: The restaurant list includes a filter for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Meals that caught our attention:

🍝 Pasta: Elevator Brewery, Columbus, $30

The cajun chicken pasta dish is a favorite of Tyler's, as are the historic digs and solid draft beer selection.

🍔 Burger: Bodega, Short North, $20

You can't beat a Bodega burger and the one they're featuring sounds delicious: two black angus patties topped with fried provolone and chimichurri, served on sourdough.

🥩 Date night: Mitchell's Steakhouse, Columbus and Polaris, $40

The Downtown location is one of Alissa's favorite spots. Don't sleep on the chopped salad and get the crème brûlée for dessert.

🍜 Quick bite: Fukuryu Ramen, Dublin and Upper Arlington, $20

Their namesake bowls are always a solid choice, but we're intrigued by the appetizers — including fried octopus — and a fish-shaped dessert cake filled with ice cream.

Where we're headed: So many great options, so little time.