1 hour ago - Things to Do

Restaurant Week recommendations

Alissa Widman Neese
A logo for 614 Restaurant Week featuring the January 24-29 date, sponsors and a menu teaser
Image courtesy of 614 Media Group

Here's a suggestion to start next week: Skip the cooking and try out a new restaurant, or perhaps a unique dish at an old favorite.

What's happening: The popular biannual Restaurant Week kicks off Monday. Over 150 restaurants are participating with special menus at fixed prices, per the organizers at 614 Media Group.

Of note: The restaurant list includes a filter for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Meals that caught our attention:

🍝 Pasta: Elevator Brewery, Columbus, $30

  • The cajun chicken pasta dish is a favorite of Tyler's, as are the historic digs and solid draft beer selection.

🍔 Burger: Bodega, Short North, $20

  • You can't beat a Bodega burger and the one they're featuring sounds delicious: two black angus patties topped with fried provolone and chimichurri, served on sourdough.

🥩 Date night: Mitchell's Steakhouse, Columbus and Polaris, $40

  • The Downtown location is one of Alissa's favorite spots. Don't sleep on the chopped salad and get the crème brûlée for dessert.

🍜 Quick bite: Fukuryu Ramen, Dublin and Upper Arlington, $20

  • Their namesake bowls are always a solid choice, but we're intrigued by the appetizers — including fried octopus — and a fish-shaped dessert cake filled with ice cream.

Where we're headed: So many great options, so little time.

  • Alissa plans to check out Aab India in Grandview Heights. It's been on her list for a while after friends recommended the lunch buffet.
  • Tyler isn't sure where he is headed yet. Reply with your suggestions.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more