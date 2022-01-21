Restaurant Week recommendations
Here's a suggestion to start next week: Skip the cooking and try out a new restaurant, or perhaps a unique dish at an old favorite.
What's happening: The popular biannual Restaurant Week kicks off Monday. Over 150 restaurants are participating with special menus at fixed prices, per the organizers at 614 Media Group.
- Proceeds will benefit Stop the Suffering animal rescue.
Of note: The restaurant list includes a filter for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.
Meals that caught our attention:
🍝 Pasta: Elevator Brewery, Columbus, $30
- The cajun chicken pasta dish is a favorite of Tyler's, as are the historic digs and solid draft beer selection.
🍔 Burger: Bodega, Short North, $20
- You can't beat a Bodega burger and the one they're featuring sounds delicious: two black angus patties topped with fried provolone and chimichurri, served on sourdough.
🥩 Date night: Mitchell's Steakhouse, Columbus and Polaris, $40
- The Downtown location is one of Alissa's favorite spots. Don't sleep on the chopped salad and get the crème brûlée for dessert.
🍜 Quick bite: Fukuryu Ramen, Dublin and Upper Arlington, $20
- Their namesake bowls are always a solid choice, but we're intrigued by the appetizers — including fried octopus — and a fish-shaped dessert cake filled with ice cream.
Where we're headed: So many great options, so little time.
- Alissa plans to check out Aab India in Grandview Heights. It's been on her list for a while after friends recommended the lunch buffet.
- Tyler isn't sure where he is headed yet. Reply with your suggestions.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.