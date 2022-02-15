Columbus traffic congestion is bad, but could be worse

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

If you think Columbus has bad traffic, take comfort in knowing it could be much, much worse.

Why it matters: The roads here were a bit more congested in 2021 than in 2020 as more residents commuted back to work, according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index.

This matches a broader national trend of congestion slowly building back up, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

Yes, but: Columbus roadways are still clearer than they were in 2019.

How it works: TomTom collects anonymized GPS signals from hundreds of millions of drivers to analyze traffic in more than 400 cities around the globe.

It then compares the baseline of free-flowing traffic to peak morning and evening times.

What they found: Columbus has a 13% congestion rate, meaning a 30-minute trip with no traffic takes an average of 34 minutes in busier traffic.

Fellow Buckeye State locales of Akron, Dayton, Cleveland and Cincinnati have similarly low congestion rates compared to most other big U.S. cities.

In contrast, New York has the nation's highest congestion rate at 35% — routinely turning a 30-minute trip into a 41-minute one.

By the numbers: Add up all the time stuck in traffic and Columbus residents wasted 29 hours on the roads last year.

We're looking at you, I-71/70 interchange.

What we're watching: Will future traffic indexes show more intense numbers as the area continues to grow and more workers potentially head back to the office?