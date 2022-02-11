Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The results are in from this week's chicken wing "food fight." The winner is …

Nasty's Sports Bar & Grill: 69% (Alissa)

69% (Alissa) O'Toole's Irish Pub & Grill: 31% (Tyler)

🏈 Both of these places are tasty choices for your Super Bowl festivities, but you also gave us some other great recommendations:

Tom O.: Jordan's Pub in Gahanna.

Auggie H.: "A lot of people on Reddit were talking about Thurman Cafe in German Village."

Mark H.: "Zero's Pizza in New Albany, garlic parmesan, or 101 Beer Kitchen, just a hint of fire."

Christina D.: "Iacono's on Kenny (Road) knows how to fry things like it’s going out of style. Great wings, and also the fried mushrooms are amazing."

Andrew P.: Wings Over, in Worthington and Upper Arlington.

🤝 Alissa and Tyler can agree that Rooster's is also a solid, dependable choice, with multiple locations throughout central Ohio and that unforgettable Carolina Gold sauce.

Tyler also recommends the worst kept secret for great wings, the Roadhouse in Hilliard.

🧑‍🍳 Bonus: Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine also shared a recipe if you prefer to make your own.