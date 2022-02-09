Updated 28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Food fight: Which West Side wings are better?

Alissa Widman Neese
A plate with two bowls of chicken wings in sauce
Traditional wings from Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Here at Axios Columbus, we like to tackle the tough questions, such as: "Where should I order wings on Super Bowl Sunday?"

🍗 We sampled some local favorites — in the name of journalism — and want to know yours.

Tyler's pick: O'Toole's Irish Pub & Grill, 4796 W. Broad St., which touts the "best wings on the West Side."

  • After a recent taste-test of parmesan garlic wings (boneless and bone-in), I think you could make a case for it.
  • The wings had a perfect crisp and paired well with my accompanying "Ohio salad." I'll be back soon.

Alissa's pick: Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant, 4561 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard

  • Despite the name, the wings are anything but — huge and perfectly fried, with 20 sauce options.
  • I tried buffalo blue and garlic ranch (dipped in house ranch, because my love of the dressing knows no limits).
  • The restaurant is named after the owners' son, who earned the nickname for his football skills. A perfect backstory for a Super Bowl meal.

Which of these wings wins?

Do you plan to order Super Bowl wings?

To-go containers full of wings, mozzarella sticks and a salad
Chicken wings and more from O'Toole's Irish Pub & Grill. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios
