Food fight: Which West Side wings are better?

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Here at Axios Columbus, we like to tackle the tough questions, such as: "Where should I order wings on Super Bowl Sunday?"

🍗 We sampled some local favorites — in the name of journalism — and want to know yours.

Tyler's pick: O'Toole's Irish Pub & Grill, 4796 W. Broad St., which touts the "best wings on the West Side."

After a recent taste-test of parmesan garlic wings (boneless and bone-in), I think you could make a case for it.

taste-test of parmesan garlic wings (boneless and bone-in), I think you could make a case for it. The wings had a perfect crisp and paired well with my accompanying "Ohio salad." I'll be back soon.

Alissa's pick: Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant, 4561 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard

Despite the name, the wings are anything but — huge and perfectly fried, with 20 sauce options.

the wings are anything but — huge and perfectly fried, with 20 sauce options. I tried buffalo blue and garlic ranch (dipped in house ranch, because my love of the dressing knows no limits).

The restaurant is named after the owners' son, who earned the nickname for his football skills. A perfect backstory for a Super Bowl meal.

🗳️ Which of these wings wins? Vote here.

📬 Do you plan to order Super Bowl wings? Email us at [email protected] to let us know your favorite wings' spot. We'll share our poll results and your suggestions on Friday.