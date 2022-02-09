Food fight: Which West Side wings are better?
Here at Axios Columbus, we like to tackle the tough questions, such as: "Where should I order wings on Super Bowl Sunday?"
🍗 We sampled some local favorites — in the name of journalism — and want to know yours.
Tyler's pick: O'Toole's Irish Pub & Grill, 4796 W. Broad St., which touts the "best wings on the West Side."
- After a recent taste-test of parmesan garlic wings (boneless and bone-in), I think you could make a case for it.
- The wings had a perfect crisp and paired well with my accompanying "Ohio salad." I'll be back soon.
Alissa's pick: Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant, 4561 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard
- Despite the name, the wings are anything but — huge and perfectly fried, with 20 sauce options.
- I tried buffalo blue and garlic ranch (dipped in house ranch, because my love of the dressing knows no limits).
- The restaurant is named after the owners' son, who earned the nickname for his football skills. A perfect backstory for a Super Bowl meal.
🗳️ Which of these wings wins? Vote here.
📬 Do you plan to order Super Bowl wings? Email us at [email protected] to let us know your favorite wings' spot. We'll share our poll results and your suggestions on Friday.
