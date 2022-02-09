Ohio mapmakers head back to the drawing board

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Between missed deadlines, partisan votes and gerrymandered draft maps, the Ohio redistricting process has gone less than ideally so far.

The latest Ohio Supreme Court ruling that the revised state legislative maps need to be re-drawn again shows there is still more work to be done as the primary election fast approaches.

Why it matters: Without official maps in place, Ohioans don't know which legislative districts they'll be voting in and who they will be represented by starting in 2023.

Likewise, candidates don't know which district boundaries to campaign within.

The time crunch: Early voting for the May primary election is supposed to begin in five weeks for military and overseas voters.

Catch up quick: The redistricting commission passed new state legislative maps last year, but the court threw them out and ordered members to try again.

The Republican majority redrew the maps without support from Democrats and the court ruled this week they, too, are unconstitutional.

With the commission headed back to the drawing board, Ohio redistricting is starting to feel like Groundhog Day.

Between the lines: The foremost issue continues to be proportionality, or the number of Democratic- and Republican-leaning seats a map is expected to produce based on Ohio's voting breakdown.

Republicans win around 55% of the vote in Ohio Statehouse elections, but the court has dinged the maps drawn to give the GOP a higher percentage of seats.

Meanwhile, a separate process for redrawing the 15 congressional districts for the U.S. House of Representatives is similarly in flux.

The court rejected a GOP-drawn map giving the party up to a 13-2 seat advantage and a new one is being drawn.

💭 Our thought bubble: The redistricting reforms enacted by voters were designed to encourage maps drawn in a bipartisan, transparent and timely manner.

The process included contingency plans should this system go awry, apparently for good reason.

In a paradoxical way, these back-and-forth and at times chaotic developments show the reforms are working as designed — to prevent gerrymandering, no matter what it takes.

The bottom line: If the May 3 primary election is happening as scheduled, which one legislative leader says is the plan, mapmakers have to move quickly.