Ohio Supreme Court strikes down state legislative maps

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new state legislative maps to be unconstitutional, sending them back to a redistricting commission to be redrawn.

Why it matters: The 4-3 ruling announced yesterday is meant to spur the creation of new maps that fairly represent Ohio's political makeup.

Catch up quick: State and federal legislative maps are redrawn each decade to reflect population shifts.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission's Republican members approved maps last September that election data shows would have likely given the GOP supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

Voting rights groups quickly sued, claiming the maps violated a 2015 statewide constitutional amendment that sought a more bipartisan, transparent approach to redistricting.

The ruling: Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican, joined three Democrats in deeming the maps unconstitutional for not following a mandate to produce results proportional to the state's political leanings.

What's next: The maps head back to the commission, which has 10 days to draw new ones.