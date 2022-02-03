SeaWorld offers to buy Cedar Fair amusement parks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

SeaWorld made quite a splash this week with an offer to buy Ohio-based theme park chain Cedar Fair, Axios' Dan Primack reports.

Why it matters: A sale might impact the state's two premier amusement parks: Kings Island near Cincinnati and Cedar Point in Sandusky, where the chain is headquartered.

Bloomberg reports the bid is worth $3.4 billion, or 113 times the cost of the newest Kings Island roller coaster, Orion.

State of play: 2020 was a tough year for Cedar Fair, with the two Ohio parks closed for half the season due to a state health order.

Eased restrictions and discounted season passes helped attendance figures rebound in 2021, leading the CEO to express confidence headed into this off-season.

The big picture: Kings Island underwent major changes when Paramount bought the park in the 1990s and rebranded its attractions after blockbuster movies and Nickelodeon characters.

Then came another makeover when it changed hands to Cedar Fair in 2006.

The intrigue: What might the Ohio parks look like with SeaWorld ownership?