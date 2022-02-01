Ohioans with student loan debt face a decision

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Americans were originally scheduled to begin repaying their student loans today after nearly two years of paused payments and 0% interest rates.

Instead, borrowers are still lingering in repayment purgatory.

Why it matters: 43 million Americans have student debt. Totaling $1.75 trillion nationwide, it's only surpassed by mortgages.

The average student loan balance in Ohio stood at $34,923 as of last fall, per the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Millennials are especially impacted, with many delaying milestones like buying homes or having children.

Catch up quick: President Biden announced in December that payments wouldn't resume until May 1, extending the 2020 pause a fifth time amid the onset of the Omicron variant surge.

This was despite originally labeling the previous moratorium as the "final extension."

So what now?

💭 Our take: Sure, this is a good time to pay off high-interest debt that isn't paused, like private student loans or credit cards.

But if student loans are your major, looming financial burden, it's easy to feel torn between two uncertain options.

🤔 Do you chip away at them while interest rates are paused to make a big dent and risk spending money you could have saved or invested?

Or do you build your savings and cling to the hope of student loan forgiveness, such as the $10,000 that Biden proposed on the campaign trail?

