Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Student debt stifles millennial homeowners

Erica Pandey

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Millennial homeownership is on the rise — but student loan debt is still keeping millions of members of America's largest generation from owning a home.

Why it matters: Buying a house remains the No. 1 way to build wealth in the U.S.

What's happening: Due to their sheer numbers, millennials are the largest group buying homes right now, but their rate of homeownership lags behind previous generations.

  • The homeownership rate among people under 35 is around 37%, per U.S. Census data. That's up from around 34% in 2016, but still relatively low, says Jessica Lautz, vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at the National Association of Realtors.
  • For instance, when Gen Xers were roughly the same age as millennials are today — in the early 2000s — their homeownership rate hovered close to 42%.
  • And when baby boomers were in their early 30s in the 1980s, their rate was around 40%.

"Affordability and inventory play a role," Lautz says. Housing prices are rising faster than incomes, "but student loan debt is an enormous factor."

36% of U.S. millennials say their student debt is a major barrier to saving for a down payment, according to a new report from the consulting firm Legal & General.

  • And while 45% say saving for a down payment is their top priority, 26% say they first want to pay off student debt, and another 12% say their top concern is paying off medical debt.
  • Sky-high rents are also preventing younger people from saving for a home, notes Lautz.

A bit of a pandemic silver lining: Interest rates on federal student loans — which account for some 93% of student debt — were set at 0%.

  • On top of that, many young people moved back in with family and saved extra money.
  • As a result, 38% of millennials surveyed by the National Association of Realtors said the pandemic helped them make a dent in paying down their student debt.

What to watch: Pandemic-era student loan relief may drive up rates of homeownership among millennials, Lautz says.

Go deeper

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation threatens Latinos' buying power

Expand chart
Data: Hispanic Index of Consumer Sentiment; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Latinos in the U.S. are less optimistic about the economy than they were a year ago as inflation threatens to cut into their buying power.

Why it matters: Latinos have been economic growth drivers for the past decade, opening new businesses at faster rates than other groups and increasing their homeownership rates. The group's overall output would make them the seventh-largest GDP in the world if they were a country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Frontline Dems seek cover with bipartisan police bill

Rep. Josh Gottheimer. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Moderate Frontline Democrats facing tough reelection fights are teaming up with House Republicans on a bill that would effectively help fund the police, according to a copy of the bill text obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: One of Republicans' core and most effective campaign attacks to date is their messaging around progressive rhetoric to "defund the police." Moderate Democrats have long tried to dodge that narrative, acknowledging its political peril despite their support for broader police reform.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
49 mins ago - Health

Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The U.S. Omicron wave may be peaking, but now COVID deaths are climbing as cases continue to soar in most of the country.

The big picture: Omicron's stranglehold in the U.S. started about a month ago. Its death toll — while almost certain to be smaller than previous waves of the pandemic — is only now starting to take hold, and deaths will likely continue to rise for several weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)