It took nearly $2 billion in public incentives for Intel to commit to building a massive chip factory planned for the New Albany area.

Driving the news: Lydia Mihalik, the state development director, broke down the largest economic incentives package in state history at a Friday press conference. The package includes:

$600 million in direct cash — This "onshoring incentive grant" is conditional on Intel building two fabrication plants and can be clawed back should Intel not deliver.

$691 million in infrastructure spending — Funding for new water lines, roadways and a "state-of-the-art" water reclamation facility.

$650 million (estimated) in job creation tax credits — Intel will file annual reports on the site's full-time employees to earn the credit.

What they're saying: "When you look at what we're giving Intel and compare it to what we're getting in return, some may wonder if it's worth it. And the answer is yes," Mihalik said.

What we're watching: There may be additional incentives granted by local entities as well as JobsOhio, the state's private economic development arm.