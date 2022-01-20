Columbus startup funding is skyrocketing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Local startup funding skyrocketed in Columbus in 2021.

The region recorded 61 venture capital deals worth a combined $1.5 billion, an Axios Columbus review of Pitchbook data finds.

Why it matters: The data shows Columbus is quickly becoming a Midwest heavyweight when it comes to startup growth, fitting our city's profile as a booming, business-friendly environment.

By the numbers: While the pandemic caused economic woes for small businesses, startup fundraising has exploded across the world in recent years.

American venture capitalists invested $330 billion in 2021 alone, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva writes.

The Columbus region saw a 143% increase in money invested between 2020 and 2021.

The intrigue: A variety of industries attracted venture capital investments in central Ohio last year, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, home finance, robotics, insurance and e-commerce.

As we reported last fall, these 2021 investments range from seed money to later stage rounds — pointing to success among younger established companies as well as new startups.

Here are the 10 largest venture capital investments closed in the Columbus last year, according to Pitchbook: