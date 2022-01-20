Columbus startup funding is skyrocketing
Local startup funding skyrocketed in Columbus in 2021.
- The region recorded 61 venture capital deals worth a combined $1.5 billion, an Axios Columbus review of Pitchbook data finds.
Why it matters: The data shows Columbus is quickly becoming a Midwest heavyweight when it comes to startup growth, fitting our city's profile as a booming, business-friendly environment.
By the numbers: While the pandemic caused economic woes for small businesses, startup fundraising has exploded across the world in recent years.
- American venture capitalists invested $330 billion in 2021 alone, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva writes.
- The Columbus region saw a 143% increase in money invested between 2020 and 2021.
The intrigue: A variety of industries attracted venture capital investments in central Ohio last year, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, home finance, robotics, insurance and e-commerce.
- As we reported last fall, these 2021 investments range from seed money to later stage rounds — pointing to success among younger established companies as well as new startups.
Here are the 10 largest venture capital investments closed in the Columbus last year, according to Pitchbook:
- Olive AI: $400 million (series H)
- AmplifyBio: $200 million (early stage)
- Lower: $100 million (series A)
- Path Robotics: $100 million (series C)
- Beam Dental: $80 million (series E)
- Loop Returns: $65 million (series B)
- Aware: $60 million (series C)
- Enlace Health: $58 million (series D)
