Note: Data is not shown for states in which the county was unknown for at least 10% of the children vaccinated in that state, or where children vaccination data was unavailable; Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data: Chart: Axios Visuals

Two months after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for kids ages 5-11, just 25% of that age group in Franklin County is fully vaccinated, according to a KHN analysis.

Yes, but: Franklin County's vaccination rate for young children is actually above-average when compared to Ohio as a whole (16%) and the rest of the country (18%).

Why it matters: As the Omicron variant surges, more Ohio children are being infected and hospitalized with COVID than at any point during the pandemic, per Ohio Hospital Association data.

The bottom line: The Vax2School lottery's $100,000 scholarships weren't enough to boost Ohio's vaccination rate, as we're sitting middle of the pack compared to other states' vaccination numbers for that youngest age group.

What we're watching: 31% of Franklin County kids ages 5-11 and 22% across Ohio have received one vaccine dose.