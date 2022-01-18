Ohio's COVID vaccination rates for children lag
Two months after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for kids ages 5-11, just 25% of that age group in Franklin County is fully vaccinated, according to a KHN analysis.
Yes, but: Franklin County's vaccination rate for young children is actually above-average when compared to Ohio as a whole (16%) and the rest of the country (18%).
Why it matters: As the Omicron variant surges, more Ohio children are being infected and hospitalized with COVID than at any point during the pandemic, per Ohio Hospital Association data.
The bottom line: The Vax2School lottery's $100,000 scholarships weren't enough to boost Ohio's vaccination rate, as we're sitting middle of the pack compared to other states' vaccination numbers for that youngest age group.
What we're watching: 31% of Franklin County kids ages 5-11 and 22% across Ohio have received one vaccine dose.
- We could see a percentage bump as they finish their two-dose regimen, but it likely won't be by much.
