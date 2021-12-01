Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Today is your last chance to sign up to win a $100,000 grand prize scholarship through the state's Vax-2-School lottery.

How it works: Ohioans up to 25 years old who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose are eligible to enter at ohiovax2school.com.

Five grand prize winners will be announced Friday.

Winners can use the scholarships, funded by federal pandemic relief dollars, to attend any Ohio college, university or trade school.

Meanwhile, the state is announcing 150 winners of $10,000 scholarships daily through Thursday on the lottery website, Twitter and Instagram.

Of note: Several winners hail from Franklin County.

Congratulations to Alice Jonas of Worthington; Lydia Krausz of New Albany; Rachel Mohr of Dublin; Paul Augenstein of Canal Winchester and Columbus residents Donovan Simpson, Paxton Heflin, Noah Holman and Markalen Rogers.

Context: The lottery aims to incentivize children and young adults, Ohio's least vaccinated age group, to get the shot.

Yes, but: It's questionable if such lotteries have succeeded at doing that in the past.