Today is your last chance to sign up to win a $100,000 grand prize scholarship through the state's Vax-2-School lottery.
How it works: Ohioans up to 25 years old who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose are eligible to enter at ohiovax2school.com.
Five grand prize winners will be announced Friday.
- Winners can use the scholarships, funded by federal pandemic relief dollars, to attend any Ohio college, university or trade school.
Meanwhile, the state is announcing 150 winners of $10,000 scholarships daily through Thursday on the lottery website, Twitter and Instagram.
Of note: Several winners hail from Franklin County.
- Congratulations to Alice Jonas of Worthington; Lydia Krausz of New Albany; Rachel Mohr of Dublin; Paul Augenstein of Canal Winchester and Columbus residents Donovan Simpson, Paxton Heflin, Noah Holman and Markalen Rogers.
Context: The lottery aims to incentivize children and young adults, Ohio's least vaccinated age group, to get the shot.
Yes, but: It's questionable if such lotteries have succeeded at doing that in the past.
