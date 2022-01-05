Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Brace yourselves, Columbus. Snow and bitter temperatures, hallmarks of an Ohio winter, will soon be back again.

What's happening: We'll likely see our first snow accumulation Thursday afternoon and evening, up to about an inch.

Through Friday, low temperatures will dip into the teens with wind chills in single digits.

Pro tip: Thursday's snow likely won't be serious in Ohio, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Hatzos tells Axios. But it's a good time to stock winter safety items in your car in case you're ever stranded, like hundreds of drivers in D.C. earlier this week.

Some recommendations: blankets, extra clothing, a flashlight, food, drinks, an ice scraper, a snow brush, a first aid kit, a portable cell phone charger and jumper cables.

What we're watching: Ohio is expected to log above-average precipitation in the months ahead. As long as it stays cold, expect more snow.