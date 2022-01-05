Snow, chilly temperatures headed to central Ohio
Brace yourselves, Columbus. Snow and bitter temperatures, hallmarks of an Ohio winter, will soon be back again.
What's happening: We'll likely see our first snow accumulation Thursday afternoon and evening, up to about an inch.
- Through Friday, low temperatures will dip into the teens with wind chills in single digits.
Pro tip: Thursday's snow likely won't be serious in Ohio, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Hatzos tells Axios. But it's a good time to stock winter safety items in your car in case you're ever stranded, like hundreds of drivers in D.C. earlier this week.
- Some recommendations: blankets, extra clothing, a flashlight, food, drinks, an ice scraper, a snow brush, a first aid kit, a portable cell phone charger and jumper cables.
What we're watching: Ohio is expected to log above-average precipitation in the months ahead. As long as it stays cold, expect more snow.
- December precipitation, mostly rain, was about an inch above normal in Columbus, Hatzos says.
