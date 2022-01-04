Sign up for our daily briefing
Screenshot: MSNBC's "Morning Joe"
Snowbound traffic on I-95 northbound in Stafford County, Va. — about 30 miles south of D.C. — was at a standstill this morning after an 11-plus-hour overnight ordeal, NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman reported from his car, stuck in the jam.
Driving the news: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were stranded overnight in freezing temperatures after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought a 50-mile stretch of the highway to a grinding halt, AP reports.
- Traffic in both directions came to a standstill on Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, per AP.
State of play: The Virginia Department of Transportation said Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. that "crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them," per a tweet.
- “An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support ... While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted on Tuesday morning:
- Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who "started his normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm" on Monday, was stuck on I-95 for more than 19 hours, according to a tweet.
The big picture: Washington, D.C.'s biggest snowstorm since 2019 hit the region on Monday, bringing about 8.5 inches of heavy, wet snow to the city, per Axios D.C.
- More snow fell in eight hours than all of last winter, according to data from the National Weather Service.
- The snowstorm brought down trees and weighed down power lines, taking out power for thousands of people across the DMV.
Zoom in: Lederman, who was headed home from the holidays, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" he hadn't seen a plow or emergency vehicle on his side of the highway since midnight.
- Lederman's GPS originally showed him getting home at 5:15 p.m.
- "The roads began slowing down as I got closer to dc. At 7:30ish we were still inching along down I-95 and that’s when it came to a full halt," Lederman told Axios' Mike Allen.