Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Drivers stranded overnight on I-95 after snowstorm slams D.C. area

Erin Doherty

Screenshot: MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

Snowbound traffic on I-95 northbound in Stafford County, Va. — about 30 miles south of D.C. — was at a standstill this morning after an 11-plus-hour overnight ordeal, NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman reported from his car, stuck in the jam.

Driving the news: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were stranded overnight in freezing temperatures after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought a 50-mile stretch of the highway to a grinding halt, AP reports.

  • Traffic in both directions came to a standstill on Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, per AP.

State of play: The Virginia Department of Transportation said Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. that "crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them," per a tweet.

  • “An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support ... While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted on Tuesday morning:
  • Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who "started his normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm" on Monday, was stuck on I-95 for more than 19 hours, according to a tweet.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

The big picture: Washington, D.C.'s biggest snowstorm since 2019 hit the region on Monday, bringing about 8.5 inches of heavy, wet snow to the city, per Axios D.C.

  • More snow fell in eight hours than all of last winter, according to data from the National Weather Service.
  • The snowstorm brought down trees and weighed down power lines, taking out power for thousands of people across the DMV.

Zoom in: Lederman, who was headed home from the holidays, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" he hadn't seen a plow or emergency vehicle on his side of the highway since midnight.

  • Lederman's GPS originally showed him getting home at 5:15 p.m.
  • "The roads began slowing down as I got closer to dc. At 7:30ish we were still inching along down I-95 and that’s when it came to a full halt," Lederman told Axios' Mike Allen.

Go deeper: D.C. snow day cuts power and delays re-openings

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Get ready for 2022's Fed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Get ready for new faces who could leave a mark on the economic recovery.

Where it stands: There are three open slots on the seven-seat Federal Reserve Board of Governors, plus openings for permanent heads at two regional Fed banks — all of which may be filled this year.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

America's health system under pressure from Omicron

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Parts of the U.S. health system — from testing sites to emergency departments to hospitals — are quickly being overwhelmed by Omicron.

Driving the news: Several states including Ohio, Illinois, Delaware and Maryland have reported record highs for COVID hospitalizations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Health

Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday that prevented the Department of Defense from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination requirement and punishing a group of 35 Navy Seals who refused to get vaccinated and sued the federal government over the mandate.

Why it matters: The injunction, which will likely be appealed by the Biden administration, raises questions on how it might shape the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for all U.S. troops if ultimately upheld.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!